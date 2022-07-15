Monkeypox in Langlade Co., confusion and concern on voting laws, and new Rhinelander business breaks ground
Langlade County Health Department confirms a person has tested positive for Monkeypox. Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling leads to confusions and concerns for voters and voting rights advocates. A U.S. Supreme Court case could have a major impact on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. A Wisconsin judge says State Department of Corrections violated state law with COVID visitor policy. And, Blaine's Farm and Fleet breaks ground in Rhinelander.