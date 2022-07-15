© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Monkeypox in Langlade Co., confusion and concern on voting laws, and new Rhinelander business breaks ground

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Langlade County Health Department confirms a person has tested positive for Monkeypox. Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling leads to confusions and concerns for voters and voting rights advocates. A U.S. Supreme Court case could have a major impact on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. A Wisconsin judge says State Department of Corrections violated state law with COVID visitor policy. And, Blaine's Farm and Fleet breaks ground in Rhinelander.

The Extra
Stay Connected
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Latest Episodes