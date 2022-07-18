The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, an officer-involved shooting, and abortion access

People experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 988 for assistance. Health officials hope the new number will connect more people with the resources they need. Then, the criminal division of the state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting late Friday in Forest County. The incident involved a UTV driver and a DNR warden. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Finally, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites.