The Extra

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, an officer-involved shooting, and abortion access

Published July 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
People experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 988 for assistance. Health officials hope the new number will connect more people with the resources they need. Then, the criminal division of the state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting late Friday in Forest County. The incident involved a UTV driver and a DNR warden. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Finally, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites.

The Extra Local NewscastThe Extra
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
