Local COVID levels drop, a gubernatorial candidate debate, and monarch butterflies
Northwoods counties are back at the medium COVID community level. Cases in the region have dropped slightly, but remain steady statewide. Then, Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial candidates debated Sunday. And U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson dropped out of the Democratic primary race to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Finally, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the monarch butterfly to its red list of threatened species last week.