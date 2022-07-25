© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods.
The Extra

Local COVID levels drop, a gubernatorial candidate debate, and monarch butterflies

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Northwoods counties are back at the medium COVID community level. Cases in the region have dropped slightly, but remain steady statewide. Then, Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial candidates debated Sunday. And U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson dropped out of the Democratic primary race to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Finally, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the monarch butterfly to its red list of threatened species last week.

The Extra
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
