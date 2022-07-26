© 2022 WXPR
Restoring faith in Wisconsin’s elections, the dropping price of gas, and public art

Published July 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a new public information campaign in the next few months aimed at teaching people about how elections work. Meanwhile, four people with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure they can get help returning ballots, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that only a voter can return their absentee ballot in person. Then, the price of gas has dropped 70 cents in the past month. And a new mural is coming to Rhinelander’s Hodag Park.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
