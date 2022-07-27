Joe Fath’s run for Vilas County Sheriff, election security concerns, and ideas on a new skate park

Absentee voting is underway for Wisconsin’s August primary. In the race for Vilas County sheriff, Captain Gerard Ritter is running against current Sheriff Joe Fath. Fath says he’s running for a third term because he’s excited for the department’s upcoming projects. Hear his perspective today, and then tune in tomorrow to hear from Captain Ritter. As the election gets underway, election clerks in the area express concerns for safety and security. Finally, Rhinelander got a clearer picture of what a new skate park could look like after Over It and ArtStart presented a feasibility study to city council.