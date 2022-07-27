© 2022 WXPR
Joe Fath’s run for Vilas County Sheriff, election security concerns, and ideas on a new skate park

Published July 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
Absentee voting is underway for Wisconsin’s August primary. In the race for Vilas County sheriff, Captain Gerard Ritter is running against current Sheriff Joe Fath. Fath says he’s running for a third term because he’s excited for the department’s upcoming projects. Hear his perspective today, and then tune in tomorrow to hear from Captain Ritter. As the election gets underway, election clerks in the area express concerns for safety and security. Finally, Rhinelander got a clearer picture of what a new skate park could look like after Over It and ArtStart presented a feasibility study to city council.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
