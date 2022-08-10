Election results, Rhinelander’s city administrator resigns, and a new youth prison

Tim Michels won Wisconsin’s GOP primary to face Gov. Tony Evers in November. Mandela Barnes won the state’s Democratic Senate primary. And two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Then, Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink announced his resignation Monday. He’s the sixth administrator to leave since 2015. Finally, Gov. Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for a new youth prison.