© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Election results, Rhinelander’s city administrator resigns, and a new youth prison

Published August 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tim Michels won Wisconsin’s GOP primary to face Gov. Tony Evers in November. Mandela Barnes won the state’s Democratic Senate primary. And two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Then, Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink announced his resignation Monday. He’s the sixth administrator to leave since 2015. Finally, Gov. Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for a new youth prison.

Tags

The Extra Local NewscastThe Extra
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes