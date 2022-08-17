© 2022 WXPR
The Extra

Private well testing, blue green algae blooms, and prehistoric fish spawning

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced $10 million in grant funding Tuesday to help homeowners treat, replace and reconstruct private wells. Then, late summer is a common time for blue green algae blooms to appear. But as the climate changes, these blooms are becoming more common, even on lakes scientists wouldn’t have predicted. Finally, scientists in Georgia have found three female sturgeon with mature eggs – a sign that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in 50 years.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
