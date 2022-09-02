Child hit and killed in Wausau crash, DHS offering at-home COVID tests, and SepTimber Ride to support trail development
A child died riding their bike after getting hit by a car in Wausau. A Wisconsin made is charged with fraud and ID theft in ballot case. Michigan group calls biomass proposal "flawed." Wisconsin DHS offers free, at-home COVID tests to residents. UW Health nurses plan to issue strike notice today. And, the upcoming SepTimber Ride raises money for trail development in the Vilas County.