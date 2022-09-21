A digital navigator, another PFAS regulation attempt, and challenged books

A group in Forest County is trying to help people learn how to use digital devices by hiring a digital navigator, who will travel through the county offering technical support. The position has been funded by a $375,000 grant from Google. Next, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater, after the Natural Resources Board killed the last proposal in February. Finally, libraries across the country, including in the Northwoods, have seen a rise in challenged books in recent years.