A digital navigator, another PFAS regulation attempt, and challenged books

Published September 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
A group in Forest County is trying to help people learn how to use digital devices by hiring a digital navigator, who will travel through the county offering technical support. The position has been funded by a $375,000 grant from Google. Next, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater, after the Natural Resources Board killed the last proposal in February. Finally, libraries across the country, including in the Northwoods, have seen a rise in challenged books in recent years.

The Extra Local Newscast
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
