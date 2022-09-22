© 2022 WXPR
Abortion ban workaround rejected, colorblind adapted views, and volunteers needed

Published September 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Governor Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban. Wausau man will serve seven years in federal prison for distributing meth. UW Stevens Point names field lab after late professor. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park installs viewers that allow people who are colorblind to see fall colors. Eagle River Chamber of Commerce puts out call for volunteers for Cranberry Fest.

