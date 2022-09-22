Abortion ban workaround rejected, colorblind adapted views, and volunteers needed

Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Governor Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban. Wausau man will serve seven years in federal prison for distributing meth. UW Stevens Point names field lab after late professor. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park installs viewers that allow people who are colorblind to see fall colors. Eagle River Chamber of Commerce puts out call for volunteers for Cranberry Fest.