A new hotel comes Rhinelander to, social security gets a boost, and Science on Tap is back

Business leaders gathered in Rhinelander Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new hotel. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites will offer 99 rooms at its location just off Highway 17 near the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Then, Social Security recipients soon will find out how much their benefits will increase for 2023. A big jump is expected, but some senior advocates fear it still won't help most older Americans living on a tight budget. And finally, Science on Tap returns to Minocqua tomorrow with a discussion about the importance of using science to guide wildlife management efforts.