Evers touts apprenticeship program, Social Security benefits for teachers, and a local old-growth forest
More than 15,000 registered apprenticeships can be found throughout Wisconsin and Gov. Tony Evers says the state’s economy is better because of it. Then, as Social Security benefits are debated, a retired educator says keeping certainty in place is crucial if the state doesn’t want more teachers leaving the profession. And a small forest in Rhinelander became part of a national registry of old-growth forests Thursday.