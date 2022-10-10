The Johnson and Barnes debate, Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline, and trishaws

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts during their debate Friday, discussing issues including crime, the economy and abortion. Then, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently held three scoping meetings to evaluate the environmental impact of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. And the Aging and Disability Resource Centers of Vilas and Oneida counties are bringing trishaws to the area, so that seniors and people with disabilities can experience a bike ride.