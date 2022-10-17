Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate, Obama coming to Wisconsin, and rising home heating bills
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in Friday night’s debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state. Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Evers and senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Milwaukee later this month. And home heating costs are expected to be up 28 percent this winter. WXPR’s Katie Thoresen introduces resources available to help.