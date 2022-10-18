© 2022 WXPR
The race for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District, redistricting reminders, and a new PFAS disposal program

Published October 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Republican incumbent Rob Swearingen and his Democratic challenger Eileen Daniel came down mostly on party lines at a WXPR-hosted candidate forum for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District. You can hear the full forum tomorrow at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on WXPR. Then, as you head to the polls next month, you may notice your current representative is not on the ballot. That’s because many state assembly lines shifted after the 2020 redistricting process. Finally, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched a new program to help local fire departments dispose of firefighting foam with PFAS chemicals.

The Extra Local Newscast
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
