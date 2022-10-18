The race for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District, redistricting reminders, and a new PFAS disposal program

Republican incumbent Rob Swearingen and his Democratic challenger Eileen Daniel came down mostly on party lines at a WXPR-hosted candidate forum for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly District. You can hear the full forum tomorrow at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on WXPR. Then, as you head to the polls next month, you may notice your current representative is not on the ballot. That’s because many state assembly lines shifted after the 2020 redistricting process. Finally, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched a new program to help local fire departments dispose of firefighting foam with PFAS chemicals.