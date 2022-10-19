Winter in the UP, an interactive online PFAS tool, and enrolling in ACA health coverage
It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages. Then, there’s a new interactive online tool for people to find more information about PFAS in Wisconsin. And Wisconsin residents looking for a health plan, or who want to change their policy, can do so starting November 1, when enrollment through the Affordable Care Act begins.