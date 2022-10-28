© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Wisconsin’s voter ID laws, the debate for state attorney general, and how going green could be cost-effective

Published October 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Policy analysts say Wisconsin still has one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, and a nonpartisan group is carrying out efforts to help marginalized residents overcome barriers to cast a ballot. Then, Wisconsin’s candidates for attorney general had different opinions about enforcing the state’s 1849 abortion ban during a debate Thursday. And finally, Governor Tony Evers has set a goal for Wisconsin to be carbon-free by 2050. It’s an ambitious goal given how much the state currently relies on fossil fuels, but environmental groups say it’s not only achievable, but cost effective.

Tags
The Extra Local Newscast
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes