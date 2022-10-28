Wisconsin’s voter ID laws, the debate for state attorney general, and how going green could be cost-effective

Policy analysts say Wisconsin still has one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, and a nonpartisan group is carrying out efforts to help marginalized residents overcome barriers to cast a ballot. Then, Wisconsin’s candidates for attorney general had different opinions about enforcing the state’s 1849 abortion ban during a debate Thursday. And finally, Governor Tony Evers has set a goal for Wisconsin to be carbon-free by 2050. It’s an ambitious goal given how much the state currently relies on fossil fuels, but environmental groups say it’s not only achievable, but cost effective.