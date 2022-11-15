Slippery road conditions, rising heat costs, and donating deer meat

Snowy conditions make for slippery streets. Authorities warn drivers to drive slowly and leave additional space between cars. Then, heating bills in Wisconsin are expected to increase by 33 percent this winter. Experts say there are steps households can take to reduce the impact. Finally, as the deer archery season continues and more hunters get ready for the 9-day gun deer season, a local wildlife rehabilitation organization ask for donations of deer hearts and meat to feed rehabilitating animals.