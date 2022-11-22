Thanksgiving travel, Wisconsin’s budget surplus, and the return of snowy owls
Airports and highways are expected be busy in the days around Thanksgiving, with AAA expecting travel to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels. Then, Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July. Governor Tony Evers will spend the next several months working on a budget to determine what to do with that money. Finally, snowy owls have been a bit slow to return to Wisconsin this year, partly due to a mild fall.