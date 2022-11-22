© 2022 WXPR
Thanksgiving travel, Wisconsin’s budget surplus, and the return of snowy owls

Published November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Airports and highways are expected be busy in the days around Thanksgiving, with AAA expecting travel to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels. Then, Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July. Governor Tony Evers will spend the next several months working on a budget to determine what to do with that money. Finally, snowy owls have been a bit slow to return to Wisconsin this year, partly due to a mild fall.

