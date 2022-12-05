© 2022 WXPR
Respiratory illnesses on the rise, the Milwaukee election official charged with fraud, and an award-winning Rhinelander dentist

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST
Aspirus Health warns people that respiratory illnesses are putting a strain on healthcare facilities nationally and locally, where some walk-in clinics report 70 percent of patients have respiratory symptoms. Then, the former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director charged with fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots posted bond after her initial court appearance Friday. And a Nicolet College graduate has been named the 2022 Wisconsin Technical Alumni of the Year. Dentist Kricket Koehn is the first Nicolet graduate to receive the honor.

