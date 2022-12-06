© 2022 WXPR
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Record high campaign spending, teaching Ojibwe culture in public schools, and Wisconsin’s bear den survey

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Outside special interest groups spent at least 50 percent more than the previous record high for Wisconsin’s midterm election this year, with the bulk of the spending going toward the governor’s race, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Then, the Watersmeet Township School District is making a change this school year. It’s bringing Ojibwe culture and language into the classroom. Finally, researchers are gearing up to dive into bear dens. It’s to better understand the reproductive health of Wisconsin’s black bear population.

The Extra Local Newscast
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
Latest Episodes