© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Businesses bounce back, the flu spreads though Wisconsin, and a TikTok controversy

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Main Street Bounceback program, funded by federal COVID relief money, ends this month. It has impacted downtowns across the Northwoods, including in Minocqua. Then, Wisconsin is now in the high category for influenza. Flu cases have nearly doubled each week for the last three weeks. And Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices.

Tags
The Extra Local Newscast
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes