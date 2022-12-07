Businesses bounce back, the flu spreads though Wisconsin, and a TikTok controversy

The Main Street Bounceback program, funded by federal COVID relief money, ends this month. It has impacted downtowns across the Northwoods, including in Minocqua. Then, Wisconsin is now in the high category for influenza. Flu cases have nearly doubled each week for the last three weeks. And Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices.