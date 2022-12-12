Mole Lake’s new dual language road sign, federal protections for same sex marriage, and the state budget

A new sign is now greeting drivers as they come into Mole Lake on Highway 55. It’s part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s effort to honor Native American communities by having highway signs in both English and a tribe’s native language. Then, a bill meant to enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages cleared its final congressional hurdle last week. And finally, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments.