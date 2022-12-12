© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Mole Lake’s new dual language road sign, federal protections for same sex marriage, and the state budget

By Erin Gottsacker
Published December 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

A new sign is now greeting drivers as they come into Mole Lake on Highway 55. It’s part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s effort to honor Native American communities by having highway signs in both English and a tribe’s native language. Then, a bill meant to enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages cleared its final congressional hurdle last week. And finally, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments.

Tags
The Extra Local Newscast
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes