© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

The Clean Water Act, student loan scammers, and the gubernatorial inauguration

By Erin Gottsacker
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

For more than 50 years, The Clean Water Act has guided decisions when it comes to our lakes, rivers, and groundwater. How it’s been put to use to clean up waterways in Wisconsin is the topic of this month’s Science on Tap. Then, scammers targeting student-loan borrowers in Wisconsin are shifting into high gear, spurred by the uncertainty surrounding President Joe Biden's debt-cancellation plan. And finally, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sara Rodriguez will be sworn in today at noon in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison.

Tags
The Extra Local Newscast
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes