The Clean Water Act, student loan scammers, and the gubernatorial inauguration

For more than 50 years, The Clean Water Act has guided decisions when it comes to our lakes, rivers, and groundwater. How it’s been put to use to clean up waterways in Wisconsin is the topic of this month’s Science on Tap. Then, scammers targeting student-loan borrowers in Wisconsin are shifting into high gear, spurred by the uncertainty surrounding President Joe Biden's debt-cancellation plan. And finally, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sara Rodriguez will be sworn in today at noon in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison.