Rep. Tom Tiffany’s legislative priorities, Wisconsin’s socialist caucus, and an oil spill

After four days of voting, the U.S. House of Representatives elected Kevin McCarthy as speaker, and can now move on to other legislative tasks. Tom Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district, says he intends to focus on energy independence and social media regulations. Then, in the state legislature, two freshman representatives have revived a socialist caucus that has been dormant for nearly a century. And a recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill could be a warning to the proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project.