Judge orders Wisconsin investigator not to delete records

Published July 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT
A judge has ordered that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman not delete any records his office has compiled, even if they are not subject to an open records request.

The Tuesday order from Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost came a week after the liberal government watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit related to Gableman’s investigation.

The most recent lawsuit sought to stop Gableman from deleting records after he testified in another case that he deleted records that were not responsive to open records requests or useful to his work.

Wisconsin Republican PartyElection Investigation
