© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Board lifts ban on guns in Kenosha County-owned buildings

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
handgun-g53a446301_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Kenosha County supervisors have voted to oppose new gun restrictions and lift a ban on firearms in county buildings. The vote came a day after the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured in neighboring Illinois and a July Fourth shooting in Kenosha that killed one person and injured four others.

Supervisor Terry Rose was one of the board members opposed to loosening restrictions on firearms, citing the poor timing of the vote. Rose says the crimes demonstrate that guns are a problem in the community.

The new policy excludes the county courthouse, jail and other law enforcement-related buildings.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press