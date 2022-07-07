© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin high court sides with former Public Service Commission member in bias case

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission.

Former PSC Commissioner Mike Huebsch did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. Opponents argued that the evidence showed that Huebsch had at least an appearance of bias when he voted to approve the $492 million project in 2019 and that the permit therefore should be invalidated.

But the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that Huebsch did not have to turn over his phone, saying no serious risk of bias was shown. Justice Brian Hagedorn called the allegations “meritless and borderline frivolous.”

