Wisconsin high court sides with former Public Service Commission member in bias case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission.

Former PSC Commissioner Mike Huebsch did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. Opponents argued that the evidence showed that Huebsch had at least an appearance of bias when he voted to approve the $492 million project in 2019 and that the permit therefore should be invalidated.

But the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that Huebsch did not have to turn over his phone, saying no serious risk of bias was shown. Justice Brian Hagedorn called the allegations “meritless and borderline frivolous.”