© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over visitation policy

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT
corona-gd756e251b_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

A Wisconsin judge has ruled against the state prison system, saying its COVID-19 visitor policy that barred Catholic clergy from meeting with inmates for more than a year violated state law and the state constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit in 2021 demanding state corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates.

The policy was in place from March 13, 2020, until June 21, 2021.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue ruled in favor of the archdiocese, saying the Department of Corrections did not give proper consideration to religious interests in denying them access.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newscovid-19Department of Corrections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content