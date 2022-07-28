© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Conservative firm raises concern about open-records ruling

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
files-gfeee8f277_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

A conservative law firm is pushing back against a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that weakened the state's open records law by limiting when people who sue over records requests can recover attorney's fees.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Thursday that the conservative-controlled court's decision earlier this month could render state records law “toothless."

They urged the Legislature to pass an amendment in response.

The head of a government transparency group had earlier called the court's ruling “a dark day” for transparency in Wisconsin.

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR Newswisconsin supreme court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press