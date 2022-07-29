© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
ballot.png
openclipart.org algotruneman
/

Two Wisconsin residents are trying to show the state's absentee ballot request system is ripe for fraud, the latest chapter in a two-year fight over election administration in the battleground state.

Former President Donald Trump continues to insist he won Wisconsin even though Joe Biden defeated him by 21,000 votes.

Trump supporters continue to promote his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.

They've pushed to decertify Biden's victory and persuaded the state Supreme Court to outlaw absentee ballot drop boxes.

Now two people say they managed to request absentee ballots in Racine County in other people's names and get them mailed to different addresses in a case of political identity theft.

