Rib Mountain moves toward becoming a village

The Wisconsin Department of Administration's Incorporation Review Board held a public hearing Tuesday evening as the Town of Rib Mountain continues their push to incorporate as a village this year.

"Even though we haven't had an annexation since 1997 there still remains a threat and that includes not only the city of Wausau but the village of Rothschild as well, it is important for local control over zoning and building land permits," said Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden.

The petition was initially filed with the circuit court back in October of 2021, now, petitioners and the public heard about the process of incorporation.

The board said it's their job to take the passion and personal investment off the table, and make sure the town has hit all requirements necessary.

"Population density requirements, depending on the urban or rural, depending on the urbanness or ruralness of the area there's going to be compactness and homogeneity requirements that need to be met," said Board Chair Dawn Vick.

Vick said they also need to take a look at the amount of available land they can develop over the next three years, as well as other factors that must be met in order for the process to continue.

"They have to meet each of those requirements in order to make that happen," said Vick.

She added that a town's decision to pay the 25 thousand dollar application fee is often to protect their borders.

"They wouldn't be prone to lose their tax base anymore, which is their highly developed east side of town," said Vick.

The DOA will hold at least two more meetings on the application before a final decision, which must be made by May 6th.

If approved, it will be added to the ballot this summer.