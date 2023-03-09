Joint Finance Committee to hold four budget listening sessions including one in Minocqua

Wisconsin lawmakers are starting to write their version of the next state budget.

Governor Evers presented his budget to the legislature last month.

Members of the Joint Finance Committee are holding listening sessions across the state.

They’ll be in Minocqua, Wisconsin Dells, Eau Claire, and Waukesha.

The one in Minocqua is on April 26th at Lakeland Union High School.

It’ll be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also submit comments online. You can learn more here.