© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Joint Finance Committee to hold budget listening session in Minocqua Wednesday

WXPR
Published April 25, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT
Listening session.PNG

People can share their thoughts on the next state budget tomorrow in Minocqua.

The Joint Committee on Finance is holding a budget listening session.

It’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakeland Union High School theater.

It’s the last of four listening sessions the JFC is holding for this budget.

People are welcome to provide comments and input on things they would like or not like included in the next two-year state budget.

There’s also an online form to submit comments.

Tags
Politics & Government WXPR NewsJoint Finance CommitteeWisconsin budget
Related Content