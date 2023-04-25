Joint Finance Committee to hold budget listening session in Minocqua Wednesday

People can share their thoughts on the next state budget tomorrow in Minocqua.

The Joint Committee on Finance is holding a budget listening session.

It’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakeland Union High School theater.

It’s the last of four listening sessions the JFC is holding for this budget.

People are welcome to provide comments and input on things they would like or not like included in the next two-year state budget.

There’s also an online form to submit comments.