Voters approve incorporation for the community of Rib Mountain in Marathon County

Voters in Rib Mountain in Marathon County have overwhelmingly approved a referendum declaring themselves a village.

Administrator Gaylene Rhoden says it's a day for all of the town's residents to be proud of.

“When we put together the application and submittal, it was about showing how we are a community,” said Rhoden.

Once finalized the vote will prevent Rib Mountain from being taken over by neighboring communities like Rothschild or Wausau.

That means landmarks like Rib Mountain State Park will bear the name of the community they are in.

“It’s nice to know that we can call ourselves Rib Mountain and have the borders secure, and really have control of our own destiny,” said Rhoden.

Rhoden says the vote marks the end of what has been a two-year application process.

Unofficial results showed 92 percent of the 13 hundred votes cast on Tuesday were in favor of incorporation.

The results now go to the state Department of Administration for certification.

Once that's complete Voters will return to the polls in the next two months to elect a Village President and Trustees.