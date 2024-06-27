Watch Live: Biden and Trump take to the Presidential debate stage tonight

President Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election Thursday night in Atlanta, kicking off a new phase of the presidential race as the matchup remains extremely tight.

The debate starts at 8p.m. CT and is scheduled to last 90 minutes, with no studio audience and two commercial breaks.

It's hosted by CNN — rather than the debate commission that usually organizes them — and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. It's also governed by new rules, which include turning off each candidate's microphone while the other is speaking.

NPR will be covering the CNN presidential debate online and on air all night, with updates, fact checks and analysis from political reporters across the newsroom and the country. To follow along, scroll through the live blog.

You can watch the debate below: