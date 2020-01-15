Polls Show Democrats Want Candidates Prioritizing Climate Change

Climate change polling

As the spring primary approaches, new polling suggests Democrats running for president should prioritize climate change and the environment.

The League of Conservation Voters reports their polling shows roughly three out of four people leaning Democrat think climate is a major issue and needs addressing now.

The new polling was conducted by Andrew Baumann of Global Strategy Group. They polled Democratic primary voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Colorado. It found that addressing climate change is a defining policy position in how voters will choose their presidential candidate – tied at the top of the list along with health care across the board.

Executive Director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Kerry Schumann, says Wisconsin has brought a focus to issues...

"...At the state level, Gov. Evers signaled his interest in climate action almost as soon as he took office. He joined the U.S. Climate Alliance. He created the Office of Sustainability. He created the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change. But I think the less-told story is what is happening at the local level. We have cities, counties and school boards across the state passing resolutions moving toward 100 percent clean energy..."

She says the poll reflects what advocates are seeing on the ground...

"...that Wisconsin voters are clamoring for action on climate change, on water quality, they're demanding safe, clean drinking water. We're seeing it in the many local communities that are committed to 100 percent clean energy. We're hearing heart-breaking stories of people getting sick from their drinking water. Presidential candidates need to be very clear that they are taking on these issues in a serious way when the come into Wisconsin...."

There's a link to the poll here.