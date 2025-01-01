Saturday 9-10PM

The International Americana Music Show, presented by Michael Park, is a weekly radio show available for broadcast on radio stations around the world.

The show features Americana music made exclusively by non-American artists and is currently broadcast on more than 50 American public radio stations and on various global, online radio stations.

Michael Park is a Scottish broadcaster who moved to America over twenty years ago and has in the past contributed to radio stations all over the UK and written cover stories, interviews, and features for numerous British newspapers and magazines, including the award-winning Sunday Times Magazine. He has tried to "escape" from Alcatraz by swimming from the former prison to San Francisco, been heli-biking in Canada, to a prison rodeo in Louisiana, interviewed countless celebrities, and sailed across the North Atlantic in winter.

He conceived and created The International Americana Music Show as a way of introducing Americana artists from all over the world to radio listeners across the United States.

He currently lives in Brooklyn with his family.