Wisconsin News

Judge: Black History Month assignment doesn't violate rights

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
A federal judge is siding with the Sun Prairie School District in a lawsuit filed by two Black parents who objected to their children’s middle school assignment that asked students how they would punish a slave in ancient Mesopotamia.

Dazrrea Ervins and Priscilla Jones claimed the assignment in February 2021 violated their civil rights as well as those of their children.

The question was not part of the school district’s curriculum on ancient Mesopotamia.

Three teachers came up with the assignment on their own.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson says the parents failed to show evidence that their civil rights or those of their children were violated by the assignment.

