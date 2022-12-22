Evers declares energy emergency ahead of major storm

Governor Tony Evers declared an energy emergency for Wisconsin.

It’s meant to eliminate barriers that could make it harder or slower for utilities to respond to power outages- especially when it comes to pulling in resources from out of state.

This weather could cause deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, to be limited.

It could also lead to power outages.

According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state.

The executive order provides a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies.

It will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.