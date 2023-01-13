Fire kills one person and injures a second in Taylor County

A 51 year old woman died and a man was injured in a fire in rural Taylor County early Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Johnson of Stanley got out but was severely burned.

She was taken by ambulance for medical treatment, but she died from her injuries.

The owner of the structure, 50 year old Matthew Zarins, was injured while escaping, suffering burns and with other injuries.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning on Clark Drive in the Town of Maplehurst in Taylor County.

When emergency services got there, they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire.