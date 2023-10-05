Commission files no charges in sexual harassment allegation against central Wisconsin chief

Charges will not be filed against Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Schulz on allegations of sexual harassment.

The decision came from a Police Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The commission went into closed session for well over an hour, conferring with legal counsel on whether or not the complaints made were enough to warrant charges for disciplinary actions.

The investigation into Chief Schulz was launched at the end of September.

The allegations were submitted as written complaint with the Joint Police Commission.

Wednesday, the commission announced that the complaints were not sufficient.

"I don't wanna say that complaints aren't taken seriously and they clearly are here it's just they're following the other processes and procedures where those fit in," said legal counsel for the Everest Metro Joint Police Commission.

In order for the complaint to go to court, charges would have to be filed.

