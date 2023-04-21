WXPR Contest Rules
No contribution is necessary to enter or to win drawings or giveaways. A donation will not improve your chances of winning. WXPR is giving away the folllowing:
- 2 pairs of tickets to Blue Ox Music Festival - entry deadline 4/22/23
- 1 pair of tickets to Jeffrey Foucault with Erik Koskinen - entry deadline 4/27/23
- 4 pairs of tickets to Flatrock Bluegrass Jamboree - entry deadline 4/29/23
Contest Rules and Entry Information
- Only one entry per household per day is allowed. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents 18 years or older from the United States and Canada.
- To enter WXPR Contests, you must do only ONE of the following:
- Call in a pledge or pledge online between April 21, 2023, and the entry deadline listed above to be automatically be entered into drawings.
- OR TO ENTER WITHOUT CONTRIBUTING, mail a 3x5 card by (one per household) with your name, address and phone to:
WXPR Public Radio
28 N Stevens Street. Rhinelander, WI 54501
- All entries must be received by 11:59:59 P.M. CST on the entry deadline date.
- Winners will be selected in a random drawing taking place within 7 days of the end of the entry deadline date.
- Employees of WXPR, the WXPR Board of Directors and WXPR Volunteers including their immediate families and members of their same households are ineligible for the drawing.
- WXPR sustaining members are automatically entered into the drawing.
- Once submitted, entries become the sole property of WXPR and will not be returned.
- Winners will be notified by phone. If potential winner cannot be reached after 48 hours from first notification attempt, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner selected.
- Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- WXPR and its entities and staff are not responsible or liable for multiple entries, or entries that are late, tampered with, illegible, mutilated, forged, destroyed, incomplete, garbled, lost, misdirected, mechanically duplicated, mass machine printed, postage-due, or otherwise not in compliance with Official Rules - and all such entries will be disqualified.
- Winners are responsible for all costs of prize redemption and/or travel to use a prize, or any taxes which may be applicable. The value of each prize is determined by the prize donor or vendor and such determination is final for all purposes. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are subject to availability and WXPR reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value.
- For further information, please contact WXPR at 715-362-6000