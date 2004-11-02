© 2022 WXPR
All Eyes on Ohio's 20 Electoral Votes

By Anthony Brooks
Published November 2, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

The state of Ohio remains in dispute, and provisional ballots cast there won't be counted until days after the election. The hard-fought contest for the White House hinges on the state and its cache of 20 electoral votes. NPR's Anthony Brooks is following the story.

Anthony Brooks
