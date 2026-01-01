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Music
Now Playing
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Live from the White Pine
Now Playing
Playlists & Past Shows
What I'm Listening To...
WXPR Volunteer Schedule
Live from the White Pine
Schedule
Podcasts
A Northwoods Moment In History
All Things Outdoors
Arts in the Spotlight
Rooted Up North
The Extra
Field Notes
Health Notes
Live from the White Pine
Off the Record
The Stream
We Live Up Here
WXPR: The Story of How It Started
Past Projects
A Northwoods Moment In History
All Things Outdoors
Arts in the Spotlight
Rooted Up North
The Extra
Field Notes
Health Notes
Live from the White Pine
Off the Record
The Stream
We Live Up Here
WXPR: The Story of How It Started
Past Projects
About
About WXPR
Staff
On-Air Hosts and Volunteers
Board of Directors
Policy and Compliance
WXPR Giveaway Rules
Employment
Guidelines for Sponsorship
Funding Challenges FAQ
How We Work with Partners
About WXPR
Staff
On-Air Hosts and Volunteers
Board of Directors
Policy and Compliance
WXPR Giveaway Rules
Employment
Guidelines for Sponsorship
Funding Challenges FAQ
How We Work with Partners
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Support FAQ
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Donate Real Estate
Donate a Vehicle
Day Sponsorship
Buy WXPR Merch
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Events
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Northwoods.Music
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WXPR 2027 Concert Series
Concerts & Events
Northwoods.Music
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WXPR Travel
WXPR 2027 Concert Series
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