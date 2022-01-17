Live from the White Pine
Welcome to Live from the White Pine, WXPR studio sessions celebrating creativity in the Northwoods.
WXPR’s downtown Rhinelander studios become the perfect venue for intimate concerts and in-depth conversations with musical ensembles, authors, poets, dynamic artists of many varieties. It is our pleasure to unite the WXPR listening community around live performances and personal opportunities to enjoy spoken and musical arts.
Want to join in? Fill out this application or contact WXPR 715-362-6000.
The WXPR Community - listening, creating, supporting artistry in the Northwoods.
Latest Episodes
-
A WXPR Live from the White Pine performance with Humbird.
-
Armchair Boogie stopped by the studios in January. Click above to hear an archive of their performance on WXPR Bluegrass.
-
The Northern Lights (Garrett Thorn, Mike Godwin and Nial Hay) stopped by the studios this week to play and chat about their new EP. Hear the archive…
-
Jason Moon stopped by the studio on June 29th to talk about his recent project Women At War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2, which is to be released in November.…
-
The 2017 US National Scottish Fiddling Champion, Joanna Johnson, with her mother Deb Johnson, performing at WXPR.
-
Scott Kirby hosted Shoestrings Alive during the Midwest Music Hour in March. Listen to the archive here. If you are a local musician that would like to…
-
Boat Patrol stopped by the WXPR studios ahead of their show at ArtStart in downtown Rhinelander. Boat Patrol is Cai Mountjoy (Bass), Daleth Mountjoy…
-
-
-
Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson stopped by WXPR to perform in the White Pine Room. Hear the archive of this show.