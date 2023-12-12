Ross Thorn: Live From the White Pine

Ross Thorn visited WXPR for a Live From the White Pine session in December 2023.

With a pastoral upbringing in northern Wisconsin, Ross Thorn’s music emanates as a warm and soulful hymn, waking up optimistically beside a snow covered window. His sharply crafted lyrics – distinctly reminiscent to the likes of Jason Isbell – reveal internal struggles of empathy, questions of human character and virtue, and a search for hope – often finding solace in some unanticipated truth.

Learn more at rossthornmusic.com.