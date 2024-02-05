Maygen & The Birdwatcher: Live from the White Pine

Maygen & The Birdwatcher visited WXPR for a Live from the White Pine performance in February 2024.

Minneapolis folk sextet Maygen & The Birdwatcher took home wins for Album of the Year and Americana Artist of the Year on April 23 at the Midwest Country Music Organization’s annual awards show in in Arnolds Park, Iowa. The band led by Maygen Lacey and Noah Neumann received the accolades for their acclaimed 2022 release Bootleggin’ at the Flower Shoppe. The honors cap a year that has found the band touring and sharing stages with Old Crow Medicine Show, Paul Cauthen and Travis Tritt, and it has also been a fertile period for a group that continues to make strides in the field of progressive folk-rock-country, all fueled by the unique interplay between Maygen Lacey and Noah Neumann. You can find out more about the band at maygenandthebirdwatcher.com.

Maygen & The Birdwatcher will perform in Rhinelander as part of the WXPR Concert Series on March 9, 2024. Learn more and get tickets here.