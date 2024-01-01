Become a Contributor

You can get great thank you gifts like these WXPR socks!

GIVE NOW

Listener contributions are our largest source of funding, and this support keeps independent, authentic music and accurate, fact-based news on air and online each and every day. WXPR is here for the community and because of the community.

To become a member, simply DONATE on our secure webpage or contact Membership and Marketing Director Emily Irwin at 715-362-6000. Here are some of the ways you can support WXPR:

Monthly Sustaining Gift

Join the ranks of WXPR members who give monthly, ongoing and automatic gifts to support WXPR by becoming a sustainer! Sustainers tell us it's an easy and efficient way to support the programming they love on their favorite public radio station.

Here's out it works: Each month, we'll charge your credit or debit card the amount you specify. Your sustaining monthly support of WXPR will continue automatically unless you choose to change or cancel it. You can join in just three easy steps:

1) Decide how much you would like to donate each month.

2) Grab your debit or credit card.

3) Click here to sign up online OR give us a call at 715-362-6000!

Be here each month throughout the year when you turn your contribution into an ongoing monthly sustaining gift. Sustainers enjoy these benefits:



It's convenient! You can enjoy uninterrupted WXPR member status because your support is always current.

You can enjoy uninterrupted WXPR member status because your support is always current. It's efficient! No more renewal notices in the mail, which saves us postage, paper and administrative costs, putting more of your contribution into the programming you love.

No more renewal notices in the mail, which saves us postage, paper and administrative costs, putting more of your contribution into the programming you love. You get great gifts! Every January, our sustainers are eligible to select a thank you gift. To do so, just return the form mailed to you or contact our Membership and Marketing Director, Emily Irwin, at 715-362-6000 or emily@wxpr.org.

Every January, our sustainers are eligible to select a thank you gift. To do so, just return the form mailed to you or contact our Membership and Marketing Director, Emily Irwin, at 715-362-6000 or emily@wxpr.org. You can get your message on air! When you donate $20 per month or more to WXPR, a form will be mailed to you and you can become a day sponsor.

Plus, enjoy the satisfaction of know that everything you listen to on WXPR is made possible with your ongoing, sustaining support.

Are you a current sustainer who needs to update your payment information? You can use this form to make changes online or call the station at 715-362-6000.

Matching Gifts

Do you want your gift to WXPR to go even further? Please check with your human resource office to see if your employer matches gifts to not-for-profit organizations like WXPR. All you have to do is get a matching gift form from your human resource office and send the completed form to WXPR along with your membership.

For questions about Matching Gifts contact Membership and Marketing Director, Emily Irwinat 715-362-6000.