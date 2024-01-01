Careers at WXPR

Whether you're in the office or on the air, YOU can make a difference at WXPR. Check out our exciting opportunities below and start your journey with us!The Development Associate provides administrative, data management, and project management support to support the station mission.Life in Northern Wisconsin:The WXPR listening area is in rural northcentral Wisconsin. We cover seven counties in Wisconsin and the Ironwood area in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Tourism is one of the main economic drivers in the area. The region is home to large portions of public land including the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest and the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest. There’s no shortage of outdoor recreation like skiing, mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, and snowmobiling.